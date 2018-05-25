BALDWIN SHERIFF: "This is one of the most horrific child deaths that I have personally seen."

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) - The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 13-month-old baby after the little girl is found dead in an RV home.

Her mother, 27-year old Jordan Rice, is charged with aggravated child abuse. “That’s a class A felony and carries ten years to life," said District Attorney Robert Wilters.

13-month-old Violet Rice was pronounced dead at her home Thursday night at an RV park off County Road 64 on Patterson Road.

In a news conference Friday, Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack said this is one of the worst child abuse cases he's dealt with. “In 33 years of law enforcement, this is one of the most horrific child deaths that I have personally seen.”

Law enforcement booked the smiling mother into jail Thursday night. They say she called 9-1-1 around 6 pm Thursday saying her baby was unresponsive.

“Initial deputies arrive at the scene and find a 13-month-old child deceased in a small chair-type apparatus on the floor within the RV," said Sheriff Hoss Mack.

No one was home at the RV Friday morning. Scattered outside were baby toys, bikes and chairs.

"It’s awful. I’m just shocked. I’m shocked. It’s just horrible. I mean, I was balling last night. I just can’t see something like that happening," said Vicky Decarteret, who lives next door.

Decarteret is a mother and a grandmother, and was brought to tears yet again Friday when she recalled deputies at the scene Thursday night. “I called my daughter right away and told her to love her babies, make sure she loves them. It was awful.”

Sheriff Hoss Mack says Violet Rice's three-year-old and six-year-old siblings were also at the scene. The kids were safely taken away by Alabama Department of Human Resources representatives.

The mother is behind bars on a 100-thousand dollar bond. She's not allowed to have contact with her children.

Her case will be sent to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Violet Rice's body has been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Mobile for an autopsy. Depending on the results, her mother could face additional charges.