Baldwin County Sheriffs investigating death of infant

BAY MINETTE, Alabama (WKRG) - UPDATE 11:49 am: 27-year-old Jordan Rice has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse. There will be a 1:30 press conference which News 5 will carry LIVE on Facebook.

The Baldwin County Sheriffs Office has announced a Friday afternoon press conference regarding the death of a one-year-old infant.