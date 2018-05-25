Baldwin County Sheriffs investigating death of infant
BAY MINETTE, Alabama (WKRG) - UPDATE 11:49 am: 27-year-old Jordan Rice has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse. There will be a 1:30 press conference which News 5 will carry LIVE on Facebook.
The Baldwin County Sheriffs Office has announced a Friday afternoon press conference regarding the death of a one-year-old infant.
This afternoon at 1:30 pm, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office will hold a media conference at the Investigations Command building in Robertsdale. Sheriff Office Investigators are currently working a child death investigation of a one year old in which the mother of the child has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Abuse. The investigation is on-going and further details will be made available this afternoon.
Baldwin County
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- BREAKING: Authorities search for escaped inmate
- Baldwin County readies for stormy holiday weekend
- UPDATE: Daphne armed robbery suspect has surrendered
- NOAA predicts an active Atlantic Hurricane season