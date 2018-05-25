Baldwin County readies for stormy holiday weekend

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) - No signs of anything tropical just yet. Thursday afternoon waves were breaking at two to three feet, still enough to knock you down. There is the potential for a washout this Memorial Day weekend. "I've been down here a few times when it gets bad," says Bradon Robinson on his senior trip from Oklahoma, "30 to 40 miles per hour winds, little bit of rain but that's really what we're used to in Oklahoma so it really ain't that much different other than the beaches."

Red flags have been up for two days warning of the high risk of rip currents. Those flags will stay up at least through Sunday night. "The rip currents are very real," says Gulf Shores Fire Battalion Chief Bo Smith. "They do take a certain number of lives each year that are absolutely preventable. If we have to ask you to get out of the water, it's for your own safety."

Another real threat, lightning. "If you see the lifeguards getting off the beach that's probably a good indication there is lightning close by," says Smith.

Experts say staying weather aware this weekend may just save your life.

