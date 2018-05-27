20,400 gallons of sewage spill in Foley during power outage
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is advising people to use caution if using the Wolf Creek for recreational purposes.
A sewer spill overflow occurred Saturday due to a power outage at the wastewater treatment plant. During the outage, power was lost to the UV disinfection system which resulted in an estimated 20,400 gallons of partially treated effluent being discharged into Wolf Creek.
The health department urges residents to exercise caution if using this water body for recreational purposes. Also, thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught nearby and wash hands after handling fish or seafood.
