1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana seized by Baldwin County law enforcement agencies

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) - The Baldwin County Drug Task Force and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant in the 20000 block of Bishop Rd. in Fairhope.

According to officials, during entry into the home, the suspect, Christopher Michael Carter 28, actively resisted arrest and hit one of the Baldwin County Agents.

Officials say Carter was taken into custody after being hit with a taser and say no significant injuries occurred to the suspect or the agent.

Approximately 1.5 pounds of ICE Methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash was seized, according to the sheriff's office. A vehicle was also seized that Carter used to transport the narcotics.

Christopher Carter is currently in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Corrections Center on at $251,500 bond.

Carter is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, assault 2nd degree on law enforcement, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana 1st. degree.

Carter is facing a minimum/mandatory sentence of five years for the methamphetamine and $100,000 fine, according to officials.

The Fairhope Police Department assisted in this case.